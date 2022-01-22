USS Essex ARG / 11th MEU Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) transits the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups, America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

