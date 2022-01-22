Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex ARG / 11th MEU Underway Operations [Image 19 of 23]

    USS Essex ARG / 11th MEU Underway Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups, America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 05:52
    Photo ID: 7019860
    VIRIN: 220122-N-ZW128-1177
    Resolution: 4624x3303
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex ARG / 11th MEU Underway Operations [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

