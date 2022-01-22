USS Essex ARG / 11th MEU Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while operating in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups, America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

