PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) transits the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups, America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 05:51 Photo ID: 7019851 VIRIN: 220122-N-SH698-1022 Resolution: 4270x2144 Size: 1004.14 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex ARG / 11th MEU Underway Operations [Image 23 of 23], by PO1 Joseph Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.