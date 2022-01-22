USS Essex ARG / 11th MEU Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), left, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) transit the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22, 2022. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups, America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)
