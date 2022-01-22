USS Essex ARG / 11th MEU Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2022) From left to right, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Chafee (DDG 90) and USS Spruance (DDG 111), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hyūga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyūga (DDH 181), America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transit the Philippine Sea. Operating as part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, units assigned to Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Groups, America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense JMSDF, are conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

