    1-102nd Infantry Regiment Returns to Connecticut [Image 10 of 10]

    1-102nd Infantry Regiment Returns to Connecticut

    WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A woman holds a sign after being reunited with her Soldier, who is assigned to the Connecticut National Guard's 1-102nd Infantry Regiment, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks, Connecticut Jan. 22, 2022. The 1-102nd spent nearly a year deployed to the Horn of Africa in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 21:36
    Photo ID: 7019147
    VIRIN: 012222-A-UQ901-116
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment Returns to Connecticut [Image 10 of 10], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CJTF-HOA
    National Guard
    Connecticut National Guard
    1-102nd Infantry Regiment

