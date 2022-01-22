Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-102nd Infantry Regiment Returns to Connecticut [Image 1 of 10]

    1-102nd Infantry Regiment Returns to Connecticut

    WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Family members of Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard's 1-102nd Infantry Regiment cheer as their loved one's plane pulls into the Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks, Connecticut Jan. 22, 2022. The 1-102nd spent nearly a year deployed to the Horn of Africa in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

    TAGS

    CJTF-HOA
    National Guard
    Connecticut National Guard
    1-102nd Infantry Regiment

