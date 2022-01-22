1-102nd Infantry Regiment Returns to Connecticut

A Soldier assigned to the Connecticut National Guard's 1-102nd Infantry Regiments hugs his significant other on the tarmac of the Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks, Connecticut Jan. 22,2022. The 1-102nd returned home after spending nearly a year deployed to the Horn of Africa in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
