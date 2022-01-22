The son of a Soldier assigned to the Connecticut National Guard's 1-102nd Infantry Regiment cheers as his loved one's plane pulls into the Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks, Connecticut Jan. 22, 2022. The 1-102nd spent nearly a year deployed to the Horn of Africa in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 21:36
|Photo ID:
|7019143
|VIRIN:
|012222-A-UQ901-036
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|7.65 MB
|Location:
|WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment Returns to Connecticut [Image 10 of 10], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT