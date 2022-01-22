U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samuel Reppert, a motor transport mechanic assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts maintenance on vehicles during Composite Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) aboard amphibious docking landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), Jan. 22, 2022. COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsage Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Marcela Diazdeleon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 21:17 Photo ID: 7019136 VIRIN: 220122-M-GF349-2004 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 1.1 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Marcela Diazdeleon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.