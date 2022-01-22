Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Corbin Lopez, an antitank missile man assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), shows Cmdr Elizabeth Nelson, the commanding officer for amphibious docking landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), the javelin guidance system aboard LSD 44, Jan. 22, 2022. The 22nd MEU is underway for Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. COMPTUEX is the last at-sea period in the MEU’s Predeployment Training Program; it aims to test the capabilities of the Navy Marine Corps team and achieve deployment certification. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Marcela Diazdeleon)

