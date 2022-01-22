Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX

U.S. Marine Cpl. Richard McCarty, a low altitude air defense gunner assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sets up the Urban Terrain Vehicle during Composite Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) aboard amphibious docking landing ship USS Gusnton Hall (LSD 44), Jan. 22, 2022. COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsage Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Marcela Diazdeleon)

