    Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX [Image 4 of 5]

    Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcela Diazdeleon 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christian Taylor, a signals analyst assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), looks out from a light armored vehicle for electronic warfare during Composite Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) aboard amphibious docking landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), Jan. 22, 2022. COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsage Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Marcela Diazdeleon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 21:17
    Photo ID: 7019135
    VIRIN: 220122-M-GF349-1056
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Marcela Diazdeleon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMPTUEX

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

