U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Lauziere, an antitank missile man assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), looks through the javelin guidance system during Composite Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) aboard amphibious docking landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), Jan. 22, 2022. The 22nd MEU is underway for Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. COMPTUEX is the last at-sea period in the MEU’s Predeployment Training Program; it aims to test the capabilities of the Navy Marine Corps team and achieve deployment certification. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Marcela Diazdeleon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.22.2022 21:17 Photo ID: 7019132 VIRIN: 220122-M-GF349-1059 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 620.54 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.