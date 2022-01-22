Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 5]

    Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Lauziere, an antitank missile man assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), looks through the javelin guidance system during Composite Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) aboard amphibious docking landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), Jan. 22, 2022. The 22nd MEU is underway for Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. COMPTUEX is the last at-sea period in the MEU’s Predeployment Training Program; it aims to test the capabilities of the Navy Marine Corps team and achieve deployment certification. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Marcela Diazdeleon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 21:17
    Photo ID: 7019132
    VIRIN: 220122-M-GF349-1059
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 620.54 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX
    Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX
    Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX
    Marines Showcase Capabilities during COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    Marines
    22nd MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT