Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE, RDF bands build relationships through music [Image 3 of 4]

    USAFE, RDF bands build relationships through music

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sierra Kukan, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band vocalist, sings with members of the USAFE and Rwanda Defence Force bands during a rehearsal for the 2022 African Air Chief Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 21, 2022. The symposium serves to build on previous symposia by identifying key challenges confronting African air chiefs, discussing resource sharing and aircraft sustainment, and seeks to strengthen partner networks by expanding membership of Association of African Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 06:23
    Photo ID: 7018937
    VIRIN: 012122-F-MI569-0191
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: KIGALI, RW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE, RDF bands build relationships through music [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE, RDF bands build relationships through music
    USAFE, RDF bands build relationships through music
    USAFE, RDF bands build relationships through music
    USAFE, RDF band build relationships through music

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    Rwanda
    African Air Chief Symposium
    AACS 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT