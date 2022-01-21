USAFE, RDF bands build relationships through music

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sierra Kukan, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band vocalist, sings with members of the USAFE Band and Rwanda Defence Force Band during a rehearsal for the 2022 African Air Chief Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 21, 2022. The symposium serves to build on previous symposia by identifying key challenges confronting African air chiefs, discussing resource sharing and aircraft sustainment, and seeks to strengthen partner networks by expanding membership of Association of African Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

