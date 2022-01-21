USAFE, RDF bands build relationships through music

Dancers with the Rwanda Defence Force Band practice with members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe band during a rehearsal for the 2022 African Air Chief Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 21, 2022. The symposium aims to increase the number of partner nations involved in the Association of African Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

