Dancers with the Rwanda Defence Force Band practice with members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe band during a rehearsal for the 2022 African Air Chief Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 21, 2022. The symposium aims to increase the number of partner nations involved in the Association of African Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 06:23
|Photo ID:
|7018936
|VIRIN:
|012122-F-MI569-0186
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|KIGALI, RW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFE, RDF bands build relationships through music [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
