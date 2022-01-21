U.S. Air Forces Africa, Rwanda Defence Force partner for African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022

U.S. Air Forces Africa, along with the Rwanda Defence Force, are co-hosting the 11th annual African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 24-28, 2022.



Approximately 38 African countries are participating in this AACS.



The AACS program serves as an opportunity to build on previous symposia, expand membership of the Association of African Air Forces, identify key challenges confronting African air chiefs, strengthen partner networks, discuss strategic airlift, and share best practices for enhancing partner capacity.



This year’s symposium will feature various small-group sessions to foster a spirit of collaboration, a senior enlisted leader forum, and cultural events to strengthen the partnership between all nations involved.



For more information, contact AFAFRICA/PA at +49 (0) 6371-47-6558 or via e-mail at usafepao.pao@us.af.mil.

