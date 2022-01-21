USAFE, RDF band build relationships through music

Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band practice with members of the Rwanda Defence Force Band during a rehearsal for the 202 African Air Chief Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 21, 2022. U.S. Air Forces Africa conducts multilateral military-to-military engagements and security assistance with African air forces in order to build aviation capacity, enhance regional cooperation, and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)
01.21.2022
|01.22.2022 06:23
|7018938
|012122-F-MI569-0188
|7360x4912
|20.41 MB
KIGALI, RW
|5
|2
