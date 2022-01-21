Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE, RDF band build relationships through music [Image 4 of 4]

    USAFE, RDF band build relationships through music

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band practice with members of the Rwanda Defence Force Band during a rehearsal for the 202 African Air Chief Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 21, 2022. U.S. Air Forces Africa conducts multilateral military-to-military engagements and security assistance with African air forces in order to build aviation capacity, enhance regional cooperation, and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE, RDF band build relationships through music [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Battles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    Rwanda
    African Air Chief Symposium
    AACS 22

