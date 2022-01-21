USAFE, RDF band build relationships through music

Members of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band practice with members of the Rwanda Defence Force Band during a rehearsal for the 202 African Air Chief Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 21, 2022. U.S. Air Forces Africa conducts multilateral military-to-military engagements and security assistance with African air forces in order to build aviation capacity, enhance regional cooperation, and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles)

