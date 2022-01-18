Lt. Col. Selby vitis troops at DPTA.

U.S. Army Soldiers with Charlie Company of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team discuss details of table IV during their qualification with the Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, January 19, 2022. “I like to see how the Soldiers perform during table IV,” said Lt. Col. Selby; it shows him if they have adequately prepared their vehicles to complete the training scenarios successfully. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

