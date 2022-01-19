Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby Visits Troops at DPTA

From left, Sgt. 1st Class Corey McCurdy, scout platoon sergeant and 1st Lt. Ethan Stankiewicz, scout platoon leader of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division escort Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby, commander of the 2nd Battalion 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, January 19, 2022. Lt. Col. Selby took the opportunity to interact with his soldiers by walking the Situational Training Exercise lanes with the scouts and inspecting Gunnery Table IV at Konotop Range as the infantrymen performed routine training on the Bradley Fighting Vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

