Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby Visits Troops at DPTA

1st Lt. Bradley Shovlin, executive officer with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division readies his equipment on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle ahead of completing table IV as a part of a gunnery qualification at Konotop Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, January 19, 2022. Gunnery qualification is scored out of 1000 points while a score above 800 points earns the Superior Qualification, and anything above 700 points is a qualified crew. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

