Spc. Ethan Schulz, a medic assigned to the scout platoon with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company “Hoplites,"2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, smiles as he chats during a Situational Training Exercise (STX) with Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, January 19, 2022. Lt. Col. Selby took the opportunity to interact with his soldiers by walking the STX lanes with the scouts as the infantrymen performed routine training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
This work, Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby Visits Troops at DPTA, by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.