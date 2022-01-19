From left, Staff Sgt. Adam Lindsmyer, squad leader with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division laughs with Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Konotop Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, January 19, 2022. Lt. Col. Selby took the opportunity to interact with his soldiers by inspecting Gunnery Table IV at Konotop Range as the infantrymen performed routine training on the Bradley Fighting Vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 05:14 Photo ID: 7017708 VIRIN: 220119-Z-KT633-1200 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.59 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Hometown: SEYMOUR, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby Visits Troops at DPTA [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.