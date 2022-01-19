Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby Visits Troops at DPTA [Image 4 of 7]

    Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby Visits Troops at DPTA

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From left, Staff Sgt. Adam Lindsmyer, squad leader with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division laughs with Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division at Konotop Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, January 19, 2022. Lt. Col. Selby took the opportunity to interact with his soldiers by inspecting Gunnery Table IV at Konotop Range as the infantrymen performed routine training on the Bradley Fighting Vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 05:14
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Hometown: SEYMOUR, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby Visits Troops at DPTA [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bradley
    USArmy
    VCORPS
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne

