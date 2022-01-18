Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Selby visits troops at DPTA. [Image 7 of 7]

    Lt. Col. Selby visits troops at DPTA.

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Charlie Company of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, and Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team discuss details of table IV during their qualification with the Bradley Fighting Vehicles at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, January 19, 2022. “This is the critical part of the training and I like to see how the Soldiers perform during table IV,” said Lt. Col. Selby; it shows him if they have adequately prepared their vehicles to complete the training scenarios successfully. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 05:18
    Photo ID: 7017711
    VIRIN: 220118-Z-TS965-1161
    Resolution: 4420x2947
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Selby visits troops at DPTA. [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bradley
    USArmy
    VCorps
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne

