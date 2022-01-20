Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Deck Maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220120-N-SI601-1039 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Ryan Sokolovic, from Orlando, Florida, performs equipment checks on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 22:19
    Photo ID: 7017544
    VIRIN: 220120-N-SI601-1039
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 9.65 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka

