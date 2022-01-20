220120-N-SI601-1039 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Ryan Sokolovic, from Orlando, Florida, performs equipment checks on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 22:19
|Photo ID:
|7017544
|VIRIN:
|220120-N-SI601-1039
|Resolution:
|3280x4928
|Size:
|9.65 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT