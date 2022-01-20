220120-N-DW158-1039 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2022) Sailors conduct training at a repair locker during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 22:19
|Photo ID:
|7017529
|VIRIN:
|220120-N-DW158-1039
|Resolution:
|6476x4322
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters Drill [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT