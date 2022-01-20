220120-N-JX361-1066 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2022) Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Karina Baez, from West Valley, Utah, uses a sound-powered telephone during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jillian Grady)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 22:19
|Photo ID:
|7017539
|VIRIN:
|220120-N-JX361-1066
|Resolution:
|3373x2249
|Size:
|842.31 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Jillian Grady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT