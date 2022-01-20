220120-N-DW158-1024 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Austin Hart, right, from Tampa, Florida, helps Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman William Ahring, from St. Louis, don firefighting gear during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 22:19 Photo ID: 7017528 VIRIN: 220120-N-DW158-1024 Resolution: 6951x4639 Size: 1002.62 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) General Quarters Drill [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.