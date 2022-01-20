The III Armored Corps assembled a panel of expert researchers in the field of suicidality to guide a conversation with leaders at a world-class suicide prevention training event at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022. The educational instruction and conversations focused on combating the determinants of suicide incidence rates through a critical examination of suicide – informed by evidence from the leaders in the field. Featured speakers included Dr. Thomas Joiner, academic psychologist; Dr. Craig Bryan, researcher; Dr. Mike Anestis, clinical psychologist; Dr. Emmy Betz, researcher and professor; Col. Sam Preston, chief Army Behavioral Health Division, Defense Health Agency, family physician and psychologist; and Dr. Eren Watkins, epidemiologist and public health practitioner. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 20:34 Photo ID: 7017496 VIRIN: 220121-A-AL574-1108 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 21.95 MB Location: FORT. HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.