The III Armored Corps assembled a panel of expert researchers in the field of suicidality to guide a conversation with leaders at a world-class suicide prevention training event at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022. The educational instruction and conversations focused on combating the determinants of suicide incidence rates through a critical examination of suicide – informed by evidence from the leaders in the field. Featured speakers included Dr. Thomas Joiner, academic psychologist; Dr. Craig Bryan, researcher; Dr. Mike Anestis, clinical psychologist; Dr. Emmy Betz, researcher and professor; Col. Sam Preston, chief Army Behavioral Health Division, Defense Health Agency, family physician and psychologist; and Dr. Eren Watkins, epidemiologist and public health practitioner. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 20:34
|Photo ID:
|7017494
|VIRIN:
|220121-A-AL574-1104
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|21.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT. HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
