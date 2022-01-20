Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar [Image 1 of 9]

    III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar

    FORT. HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    Lt. Gen Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general, addresses the audience during an suicide awareness and prevention seminar at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan 20, 2022. The seminar was an assembled panel of expert researchers in the field of suicidality to guide a conversation with leaders at a world-class suicide prevention training event. The educational instruction and conversations focused on combating the determinants of suicide incidence rates through a critical examination of suicide – informed by evidence from the leaders in the field. Featured speakers included Dr. Thomas Joiner, academic psychologist; Dr. Craig Bryan, researcher; Dr. Mike Anestis, clinical psychologist; Dr. Emmy Betz, researcher and professor; Col. Sam Preston, chief Army Behavioral Health Division, Defense Health Agency, family physician and psychologist; and Dr. Eren Watkins, epidemiologist and public health practitioner. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 20:34
    Photo ID: 7017489
    VIRIN: 220120-A-AL574-1001
    Resolution: 5199x3397
    Size: 16.27 MB
    Location: FORT. HOOD, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar
    III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar
    III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar
    III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar
    III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar
    III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar
    III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar
    III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar
    III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort hood
    prevention
    soldiers
    iii corps
    suicide awareness
    people first

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT