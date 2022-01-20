III Armored Corps assembles expert researchers for suicide prevention training seminar

Maj. Gen. John Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division, commanding general, addresses the panel during an suicide awareness and prevention seminar at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan 20, 2022. The seminar was an assembled panel of expert researchers in the field of suicidality to guide a conversation with leaders at a world-class suicide prevention training event. The educational instruction and conversations focused on combating the determinants of suicide incidence rates through a critical examination of suicide – informed by evidence from the leaders in the field. Featured speakers included Dr. Thomas Joiner, academic psychologist; Dr. Craig Bryan, researcher; Dr. Mike Anestis, clinical psychologist; Dr. Emmy Betz, researcher and professor; Col. Sam Preston, chief Army Behavioral Health Division, Defense Health Agency, family physician and psychologist; and Dr. Eren Watkins, epidemiologist and public health practitioner. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

