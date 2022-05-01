Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, speaks with commanders during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2022. The visit focused on Dynamic Force Employment, the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, upcoming exercises, F-35A Lightning II international integration and challenges the base faces in extreme weather operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 17:59 Photo ID: 7017383 VIRIN: 221204-F-SR682-0121 Resolution: 6048x3593 Size: 8.46 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.