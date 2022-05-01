Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB [Image 2 of 4]

    COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander and Cindy Wilsbach, First Lady of PACAF, receive a brief from Col. Stuart Williamson, 354th Mission Support Group commander during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2022. The visit focused on Dynamic Force Employment, the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, upcoming exercises, F-35A Lightning II international integration and challenges the base faces in extreme weather operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)

