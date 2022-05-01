Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, PACAF command chief, are briefed by Holly Kinsey, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron installation deployment officer, during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2022. The brief focused on mobility challenges, warm storage capabilities and munitions processing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 17:59
|Photo ID:
|7017382
|VIRIN:
|221204-F-SR682-0102
|Resolution:
|4786x3439
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
