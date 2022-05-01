Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, PACAF command chief, are briefed by Holly Kinsey, 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron installation deployment officer, during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2022. The brief focused on mobility challenges, warm storage capabilities and munitions processing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 17:59 Photo ID: 7017382 VIRIN: 221204-F-SR682-0102 Resolution: 4786x3439 Size: 7.29 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.