Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander (right), is briefed by Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Henry, 354th Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2022. The brief focused on infrastructure challenges in the harsh Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 18:00
|Photo ID:
|7017379
|VIRIN:
|221204-F-SR682-0076
|Resolution:
|2785x3342
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
