Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB [Image 1 of 4]

    COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander (right), is briefed by Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Henry, 354th Munitions Squadron senior enlisted leader, during a visit to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 4, 2022. The brief focused on infrastructure challenges in the harsh Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 18:00
    Photo ID: 7017379
    VIRIN: 221204-F-SR682-0076
    Resolution: 2785x3342
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB
    COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB
    COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB
    COMPACAF visits Eielson AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT