61st EAS hits the ground running in Kuwait

U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron perform

preflight checks on a C-130J Super Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 3, 2021. The

flexible design of the C-130 enables it to be configured for multiple different missions, allowing

one aircraft to perform the role of many and project premier airlift airpower in the U.S. Central

Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2022