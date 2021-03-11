Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    61st EAS hits the ground running in Kuwait [Image 4 of 9]

    61st EAS hits the ground running in Kuwait

    KUWAIT

    11.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron performs preflight
    checks on the console of a C-130J Super Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 3, 2021.
    The 61st EAS replaced the 779th EAS as part of a routine rotation to support continuing
    operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff
    Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2021
