61st EAS hits the ground running in Kuwait

U.S. Soldiers disembark a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at the Kurdistan Region, Iraq’s installation Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Nov. 4, 2021. The flexible design of the C-130 enables it to be configured for multiple different missions, allowing one aircraft to perform the role of many and project premier airlift airpower in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

