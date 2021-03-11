A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guides a K-
loader to a C-130J Super Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 3, 2021. The flexible
design of the C-130 enables it to be configured for multiple different missions, allowing one
aircraft to perform the role of many and project premier airlift airpower in the U.S. Central
Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 07:24
|Photo ID:
|7016427
|VIRIN:
|211103-F-EM228-0191
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 61st EAS hits the ground running in Kuwait [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS
