61st EAS hits the ground running in Kuwait

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guides a K-

loader to a C-130J Super Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 3, 2021. The flexible

design of the C-130 enables it to be configured for multiple different missions, allowing one

aircraft to perform the role of many and project premier airlift airpower in the U.S. Central

Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

