61st EAS hits the ground running in Kuwait

U.S. Air Force loadmasters assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron perform preflight checks aboard a C-130J Super Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Nov. 3, 2021. The 61st EAS replaced the 779th EAS as part of a routine rotation to support continuing operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
