816th EAS tranports U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Charleston Kelly, a loadmaster assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, guides a K-loader to a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

