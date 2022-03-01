816th EAS tranports U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trey Moritz, a M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle master gunner assigned to Alpha Company, 1-163rd CAB, operates a retrofitted M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 3, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

