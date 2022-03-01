Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    816th EAS tranports U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley [Image 2 of 18]

    816th EAS tranports U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron and 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron load cargo onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 3, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 06:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 816th EAS tranports U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS

    C-17
    Globemaster III"
    "1CTCS
    816 EAS

