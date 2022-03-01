U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and U.S. Army Soldiers discuss load plans on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in Syria, Jan. 3, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 06:04 Photo ID: 7016412 VIRIN: 220103-F-UQ958-1394 Resolution: 5977x3362 Size: 7.05 MB Location: SY Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 816th EAS tranports U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.