816th EAS tranports U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley

U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Pham, left, and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Dane Butler, pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, operate a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III above the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 3, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

