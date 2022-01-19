Exercise Southern Beach: 909th Fuels Interoperability

U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct a pre-flight brief before takeoff in support of Exercise Southern Beach at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2022. Exercise Southern Beach is a locally organized bilateral exercise that brings the 18th Wing and JASDF units together to practice mission planning, execution and debriefing with one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
|01.19.2022
|01.20.2022 01:02
|7016224
|220119-F-PU391-1091
|8256x5504
|13.58 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|5
|7
