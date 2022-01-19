Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th Fuels Interoperability [Image 2 of 6]

    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th Fuels Interoperability

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J prepares to receive fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Exercise Southern Beach over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 19, 2022. This was part of an organized bilateral exercise to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and the JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 01:02
    Photo ID: 7016220
    VIRIN: 220119-F-PU391-1045
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Southern Beach: 909th Fuels Interoperability [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    refueling
    Kadena Air Base
    AWACS
    909th ARS
    Exercise Southern Beach

