Exercise Southern Beach: 909th Fuels Interoperability

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J prepares to receive fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Exercise Southern Beach over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 19, 2022. This was part of an organized bilateral exercise to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and the JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP