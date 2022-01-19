Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th Fuels Interoperability [Image 4 of 6]

    Exercise Southern Beach: 909th Fuels Interoperability

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 19, 2022. This was a part of an organized bilateral exercise to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 01:02
    Photo ID: 7016222
    VIRIN: 220119-F-PU391-1078
    Resolution: 5396x3035
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Southern Beach: 909th Fuels Interoperability [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    refueling
    Kadena Air Base
    AWACS
    909th ARS
    Exercise Southern Beach

