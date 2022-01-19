A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15J receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 19, 2022. This was a part of an organized bilateral exercise to enhance interoperability between U.S. Forces and host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 01:02
|Photo ID:
|7016222
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-PU391-1078
|Resolution:
|5396x3035
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Exercise Southern Beach: 909th Fuels Interoperability [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
